Noah Gragson to miss NASCAR race at Sonoma with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson will miss Sunday's NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway with concussion-like symptoms from a crash last weekend outside St. Louis.

Legacy Motor Club said Thursday that Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger will make his Cup debut as Gragson's replacement in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson said in a statement. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”

In 15 starts this season, Gragson earned a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is 32nd in points.

Enfinger is the 2015 ARCA champion and a Truck Series regular. He has two wins this season, most recently last week at Gateway outside St. Louis. He's third in the Truck Series standings.

“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”

___

