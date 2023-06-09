Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Belmont cancels racing, Nationals postpone game due to poor air quality from Canada wildfires

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/09 00:07
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmo...
A handler leads a horse back into the stables as the sun is obscured by haze caused by Canadian wildfires ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thur...
People run at the base of the Washington Monument and a thick layer of smoke covering Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfire...
With the Washington Monument in the background and a thick layer of smoke, Marine Corps honor color guard rehearse, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washing...
The Lincoln Memorial is seen reflected in the reflecting pool at the national mall with a thick layer of smoke covering, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in...
Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
A handler wears a mask as she leads a horse back into the stables as the sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires ahead of the Belmont Sta...
The White House is hidden behind a layer of hazy smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. ...
The sun rises behind the Washington Monument and a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanket...
Catalina Kramlich Roldan, left, and Grace Enders, wearing their cap and gown to celebrate their graduation from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, ...
Haze blankets the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Va. Smoke from Canadian wildfir...

The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmo...

A handler leads a horse back into the stables as the sun is obscured by haze caused by Canadian wildfires ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thur...

People run at the base of the Washington Monument and a thick layer of smoke covering Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfire...

With the Washington Monument in the background and a thick layer of smoke, Marine Corps honor color guard rehearse, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washing...

The Lincoln Memorial is seen reflected in the reflecting pool at the national mall with a thick layer of smoke covering, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in...

Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A handler wears a mask as she leads a horse back into the stables as the sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires ahead of the Belmont Sta...

The White House is hidden behind a layer of hazy smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. ...

The sun rises behind the Washington Monument and a thick layer of smoke, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanket...

Catalina Kramlich Roldan, left, and Grace Enders, wearing their cap and gown to celebrate their graduation from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, ...

Haze blankets the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Va. Smoke from Canadian wildfir...

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled and the Washington Nationals' home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada.

It's the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. Several Major League Baseball games were called off Wednesday. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities.

Also call off Thursday was a scheduled practice for the NFL's New York Giants.

The New York Racing Association canceled live racing at Belmont Park two days before the facility is scheduled to host the final leg of the Triple Crown with the Belmont Stakes.

As previously announced, morning training was canceled Thursday at both Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park. The conditions that necessitated the cancelation of training are likely to persist this afternoon and into the evening, according to the NYRA, and a twilight racing program that would kick off the 2023 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival has been cancelled.

“Based on current forecast models and consultation with our external weather services, we remain optimistic that we will see an improvement in air quality on Friday,” NYRA President & CEO David O’Rourke said in a statement.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports