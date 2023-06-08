Smart Flow Meter Market Analysis: Predictions and Trends for the Next 5 Years

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Smart Flow Meter industry.

New Industry Report on Global Smart Flow Meter Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Smart Flow Meter Market is valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Flow Meter Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising activities in the oil & gas industry, rising demand in the food and beverage industry, and wastewater management operations. Moreover, industrial automation also encourages the growth of smart flow meters in the market. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising mining activities, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Corporation

em-tec GmbH

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi High-Tech Corporation)

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

ZENNER International GmbH and Co. KG

Peltek India

Badger Meter, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, ABB Ltd announced the launch of bidirectional electromagnetic flow meters which would also enable a water loss management system.

in March 2020, Emerson, announce the launch of Daniel T-200, a product is titanium-housed transducer for gas ultrasonic flow meter product line.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End Use offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Magnetic

Coriolis

Ultrasonic

Vortex

Multiphase

Others

By End-User:

Water and Wastewater

Power Generation

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Others

By Communication Protocol:

Profibus

Modbus

Hart

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World