Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Forecast: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Five Years

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Terrestrial Laser Scanning industry.
New Industry Report on Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market is valued at approximately USD 3.85 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.17% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Terrestrial laser scanning is basically a ground-based laser scanning system that works on the same principle as the electronic rangefinder. A laser emits electromagnetic radiation from a transmitter and captures reflected light from a combined and monochrome receiver. The Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is expanding because of factors such as the Growing demand for 3D laser scanners in infrastructure and the growing construction industry.
The key regions considered for the Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing rate of demand in the area’s thriving construction industry. According to Statista, by 2026, the Asia Pacific market for construction equipment and heavy equipment is forecasted to reach USD 65 billion. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the presence of well-established manufacturers from the construction industry, and the active participation of government organizations in the market space.
Major market players included in this report are:
Hexagon AB
3D Systems Inc
Trimble Inc.
Merrett Survey Limited
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
FARO Technologies Inc.
RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
Maptek Pty Ltd
Basic Software Systems
Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
Recent Developments in the Market:
In October 2022, FARO Technologies, Inc, announced the release of the FARO® Focus Core Laser Scanner. The new Focus Core broadens the range of applications. Focus Core, which is fully integrated into FARO’s workflow solutions for application-specific insights, serves the company’s key markets in construction, building operations, and public safety.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Type
Phase-Shift Scanner
Pulse-Based Scanner
Mobile Scanner
By Solution
Hardware
Software
By Product
Static
Dynamic
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
