Laser BPH Devices Market Trends: Analysis and Forecast for the Next Half-Decade

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Laser BPH Devices industry.

New Industry Report on Global Laser BPH Devices Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Laser BPH Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 460.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Laser BPH Devices refer to medical devices used for treatment of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also called enlargement of the prostate gland is a common health problem that affects elder adults. Its symptoms include blocking urine flow from the bladder because of an enlarged prostate gland. It also results in issues with the kidneys, bladder, as well as urinary system. Although the intensity of symptoms varies among those with enlarged prostate glands, and largely get worse over time. The increasing incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and growing geriatric population are key factors driving the market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Laser BPH Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players as well as rise in the number of individuals suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

OmniGuide

Metrum Cryoflex

Richard Wolf GmbH

Coloplast

Biolitec AG

Agiliti Health, Inc.

HealthTronics, Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, Lumenis Ltd., one of the leading medical device companies for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, launched its new MOSES 2.0, platform for urology care. This new platform demonstrates up to 85% greater stone ablation in lithotripsy procedures and same-day discharge, and also offers catheter-free procedures for BPH.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Holmium laser

Thulium laser

Green light laser

Others

By Procedure

Photoselective Vaporisation of the Prostate

Holmium laser ablation of the prostate

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World