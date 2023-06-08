Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market Insights: Projections and Trends for the Next 5 Years

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices industry.

New Industry Report on Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Minimally invasive neurosurgical devices are those utilized in neurosurgery. With the aid of this device, healing time is quickened, and the size of the required incision is constrained. These instruments are frequently created and used by neurosurgery specialists and are normally relatively small for extremely precise surgeries. Minimally invasive neurosurgical devices are any less traumatic method than open surgery used for the same purpose, and they are redefining surgery.

The key regions considered for the Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases and also the growing awareness among neurosurgeons and doctors regarding the benefits of these neurology devices. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, increasing prevalence of neurological conditions as well as growing expansion of healthcare services in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

General Medical Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Olympus Corporation

Renishaw Plc.

Medtronic

Danaher

Zeiss

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Brainlab announced the acquisition of Waldkrich, Germany based Dr. Langer Medical GmbH. The family-owned company specializes in the development of intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions and related equipment for surgical interventions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product

Surgical Devices

Monitoring and Visualization Devices

Endoscopy Devices

By Surgery Type

Endonasal Neurosurgery

Intracranial

Spinal Surgery

By End-Use

Hospital & Clinics

Medical Institution

Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World