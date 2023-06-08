Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market Insights: Projections and Trends for the Next 5 Years

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices industry.
New Industry Report on Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY
Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Minimally invasive neurosurgical devices are those utilized in neurosurgery. With the aid of this device, healing time is quickened, and the size of the required incision is constrained. These instruments are frequently created and used by neurosurgery specialists and are normally relatively small for extremely precise surgeries. Minimally invasive neurosurgical devices are any less traumatic method than open surgery used for the same purpose, and they are redefining surgery.
The key regions considered for the Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases and also the growing awareness among neurosurgeons and doctors regarding the benefits of these neurology devices. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, increasing prevalence of neurological conditions as well as growing expansion of healthcare services in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
General Medical Inc.
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Olympus Corporation
Renishaw Plc.
Medtronic
Danaher
Zeiss
Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
Recent Developments in the Market:
In September 2022, Brainlab announced the acquisition of Waldkrich, Germany based Dr. Langer Medical GmbH. The family-owned company specializes in the development of intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions and related equipment for surgical interventions.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Product
Surgical Devices
Monitoring and Visualization Devices
Endoscopy Devices
By Surgery Type
Endonasal Neurosurgery
Intracranial
Spinal Surgery
By End-Use
Hospital & Clinics
Medical Institution
Ambulatory Surgical Center
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
