Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Report: Analysis and Forecast for the Next Five Years

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment industry.
New Industry Report on Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY
Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to factors such as increase in healthcare spending by the governments of nations in these regions and rise in awareness about optic nerve disorders. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and presence of leading market players in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Limited
Allergan Plc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer, Inc.
Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,
Bionure Farma, S.L.
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
AdvaCarePharma
Recent Developments in the Market:
In August 2020, The FDA approved Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adults. NMOSD is a rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that mainly affects the optic nerves and spinal cord.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Treatment Type
Pharmacological
Surgery
By Indication
Optic Neuritis
Glaucoma
Congenital Optic Atrophy
Optic Neuropathy
Others
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
