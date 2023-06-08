Acrylonitrile Market Survey: Analysis and Forecast for the Next 5 Years

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Acrylonitrile industry.

New Industry Report on Global Acrylonitrile Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2268

Global Acrylonitrile Market is valued at approximately USD 11.87 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Acrylonitrile, often known as CH2CHCN, is a colorless volatile liquid. It is an organic substance that can turn yellow due to the presence of impurities. It is made using an ammoxidation process in which propylene, ammonia, and air are reacted at high temperatures in the presence of a catalyst. Plastics like ABS, SAN, ASA, and acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber are produced using acrylonitrile, a highly reactive and potentially dangerous monomer. The demand for plastics used in the construction and automotive industries is growing, in part because of the qualities of durability, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and high strength that these materials possess. This is the main driver of the acrylonitrile market’s expansion.

The key regions considered for the Global Acrylonitrile Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increased need for construction materials due to the expanding construction sector, and the industry is expected to benefit from rising demand from the textile and home furnishings industries. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as strong market players and new developments in products are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2268

Major market players included in this report are:

INEOS Group Ltd.

China Petrochemical Development Corp.

Asahi Kasei Advance Corp.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Reliance Industries Limited

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

LUKOIL Corp.

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, Asahi Kasei Homes has agreed to acquire Arden Homes Pty Ltd, an Australian home construction operator, through its Australian affiliate NXT Building Group Pty Ltd. Asahi Kasei Homes and NXT will collaborate closely with Arden Homes’ present management team, which has extensive knowledge and experience in the Victorian market, to expand the home-building company in Australia.

In January 2023, INEOS Enterprises signed an agreement to acquire MBCC Group’s Admixture Company from Sika AG. These well-invested and well-positioned locations give new prospects for INEOS to grow in the construction sector.

In January 2023, Sumitomo Chemical agreed to acquire FBSciences Holdings, Inc., a company based in the United States that specialises in bio stimulants, a class of organically derived agricultural ingredients.

In March 2022, Ascend Performance Materials has agreed to acquire Formulated Polymers Limited’s compounding division, a major engineered materials firm based in Chennai, India. Ascends first production base in the subcontinent will be established as a result of this acquisition, which will also extend Ascends global footprint in the electrical and e-mobility application arena.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2268

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Acrylic Fiber

Adiponitrile

Styrene Acrylonitrile

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylamide

Carbon Fiber

Nitrile Rubber

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World