Cladding Market Overview: Trends and Forecasts for the Next Half-Decade

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Cladding industry.

New Industry Report on Global Cladding Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Cladding Market is valued at approximately USD 210.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Kingspan Group Plc

Carea Group

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd

Rieger Architectural Products Ltd.

OmniMax International, LLC

CGL Systems Ltd.

SFS Group AG

Cladding Corp

Centria Architectural system

Trespa International B.V.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Kingspan Group acquires Ondura as part of its development into the Roofing and Waterproofing sector. Both customers and the environment benefit from high-quality systems and products that reduce the amount of energy and carbon emitted by buildings. Kingspan, the world’s foremost provider of high-performance insulation and cutting-edge building envelope solutions, are happy to announce our ongoing entry into the roofing and waterproofing market through the acquisition of Ondura Group.

In October 2021, OmniMax International has acquired Verde Industries, Inc. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Verde is a top producer of superior roof flashing and plastic weather-blocking products. In order to complement OmniMax’s residential building and roof drainage solutions, Verde will operate as a subsidiary of OmniMax and be integrated into its Consumer business. Customers of both companies will benefit substantially from the combined businesses, which will offer a wider range of products, better service in more regions, and expanded investments across the larger manufacturing footprint.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Steel

Aluminum

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Terracotta

Ceramic

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

