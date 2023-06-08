Glycerol Derivatives Market Forecast: Incredible Growth Prospects and Opportunities up to 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Glycerol Derivatives industry.

New Industry Report on Global Glycerol Derivatives Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Glycerol Derivatives Market is valued at approximately USD 15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Glycerol Derivatives Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in the demand for bio-based products, increasing demand for personal care & pharmaceutical products in major countries such as India and China, the rising food manufacturing sector, and increasing production & consumption of glycerol derivatives in the region. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the dominance of key players, increasing production of glycerol derivatives, rising demand for biofuels, and rising biodiesel production in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Shell Chemical LP

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.Solvay

Croda International Plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Primient Covation LLC

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Grade:

Bio-based

Petroleum-based

By Product:

4-(hydroxymethyl)-1 3-dioxolan-2-one

Polyglycerol

Propane-1 2 3-triyl triacetate

1 3 propanediol

Propylene Glycol

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

