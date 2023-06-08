Copper Fungicides Market Report: Comprehensive Analysis of Incredible Growth Potential up to 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Copper Fungicides industry.
New Industry Report on Global Copper Fungicides Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.
Global Copper Fungicides Market is valued at approximately USD 302.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Copper Fungicides Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of key market players, large crop production, easy access to raw materials, and the region’s increasing fungal disease prevalence in plants. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising urbanization and crop production, an increase in the number of investments for sustainable technology, expansion of emerging economies in agricultural trade, increasing pathogen diseases in plants and increasing support of the government in investment, research, and development.
Major market players included in this report are:
UPL Limited
Albaugh, LLC
Nufarm Limited.
Certis USA L.L.C.
Bayer AG
Isagro S.p.A.
Nordox AS
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
Quimetal Industrial Sa
Cosaco GmbH
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Chemistry Copper Oxychloride
Copper Hydroxide
Cuprous Oxide
Copper Sulphate
Others
By Application
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
