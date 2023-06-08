Asia Pacific Spintronics Market Beyond the Horizon: Forecasting Market Growth, Size, and Trends till 2031 | Atomistix A/S, Avalanche Technology Inc., Crocus Technology

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Asia Pacific Spintronics Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific spintronics market will grow by 39.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $29,944.8 million over 2022-2031, driven by the various advantages of spintronics over conventional electronics, the increasing deployment of electric vehicles (EV), a rising demand for magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM), the technological advancements along with the increase in government initiatives and investments.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 48 figures, this 97-page report Asia Pacific Spintronics Market 2021-2031 by Device Type (Metal-based, Semiconductor-based), Application (EV and Industrial Motor, MRAM, Magnetic Sensing, Semiconductor Laser, Others), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific spintronics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify spintronics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Advanced MicroSensors Corporation

Atomistix A/S

Avalanche Technology Inc.

Crocus Technology

Everspin Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

NVE Corporation

Spin Memory Inc.

Synopsys (QuantumWise)

Based on Device Type

Metal-based Devices

o Giant Magneto Resistance-based Device (GMRs)

o Tunnel Magneto Resistance-based Device (TMRs)

o Spin-transfer Torque Device

o Spin-wave Logic Device

Semiconductor-based Devices

o Spin Diode

o Spin Filter

o Spin Field Effect Transistor (FETs)

Based on Application

Electric Vehicle and Industrial Motor

Data Storage/MRAM

Magnetic Sensing

Semiconductor Laser

Other Applications

By Industry Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

IT & Telecommunication

Electronics & Semiconductors

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Device Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

Research Objectives: This section outlines the overall goals of the research study, including the research questions and hypotheses that will be addressed.

Research Design: This section describes the overall research design, including the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).

Data Collection: This section outlines the process used to collect data, including the sources of data (primary, secondary), the data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and the data collection procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).

Data Analysis: This section describes the analytical methods used to analyze the data, such as statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.

Limitations: This section outlines the limitations of the study, including any potential biases, sources of error, or limitations in the data.

Ethical Considerations: This section describes any ethical considerations that were taken into account during the research process, such as obtaining informed consent from participants, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing any potential harm to participants.

