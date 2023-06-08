Asia Pacific E-commerce Market Unraveling the Future: Market Growth, Size, Trends, and Share Forecast 2031 | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade.com

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “Asia Pacific E-commerce Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific E-commerce market will grow by 11.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $299,903.1 billion over 2022-2030, driven by rising preference on online shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic, rapid urbanization, more influence of social media on shopping behaviors, growing mobile devices and internet penetration, and advancing digital technology for commerce such as cloud, big data, and online payment.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Trade Category, Type of Commodities, Payment Method, Distribution Channel, Business Model, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

ChinaAseanTrade.com

Craigslist, Inc.

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com Inc.

KellySearch.com

Macys Inc.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

Based on Trade Category

B2B

B2C

C2C

C2B

Based on Commodities

Electronic Goods

Apparels and Footwear

Travel and Leisure

Food and Beverage

Home Appliances and Furniture

Health and Beauty

Automotive Parts

Other Product Types

By Payment Method

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

e-Wallet

Other Payment Methods

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Wholesale

By Business Model

Brick-to-Click

Pure Click

Click-to-Brick

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2021-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Trade Category, Type of Commodities and Payment Method over the forecast years are also included.

