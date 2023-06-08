At least four children injured in mass knife attack in French town of Annecy

Five people, including four children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, French authorities said.

This was revised from an earlier toll, according to which six children had been injured.

The children were three years old, police said.

Annecy is a town of 135,000 people in the eastern region of Haute-Savoie. It is near the Swiss border and is popular with tourists.

What else do we know about the attack?

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that the attacker "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces.

An anonymous local official and a security source told French news agency Agence-France Presse (AFP) that the attack occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (0745 UTC).

Authorities said that two of those injured were in critical condition.

The attack was carried out at a park near the town's lake.

The assailant was a Syrian citizen with refugee status, police said.

Police said that the man's identity was still being verified and he was unknown to security forces. His motive is still being investigated by law enforcement.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office said she was travelling to the scene of the attack.

Reactions

Lawmakers in parliament held a minute's silence after news of the incident broke.

"We hope that the consequences of this extremely serious attack are not consequences that will send the country into mourning," parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of "absolute cowardice."

"Two children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock," he said.

