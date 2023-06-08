Signals Intelligence Market Size To See Booming Growth | BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd.

The Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) can be defined as category of intelligence gathering, mostly utilized by military and intelligence agency personnel. Signals intelligence is done through collection and analysis of the electronic signals generated by specific devices. These devices include communications systems, radars, and weapons systems among others. The growing defence spending worldwide and rising concern over national security and increasing adoption of Signals Intelligence systems are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates – during 2020, the global military expenditure was estimated at USD 1981 billion, and it further increased to USD 2113 billion in 2021.

During 2021, the five largest spender countries were United States (USD 801 billion), China (USD 293 billion), India (USD 76.6 billion), UK (USD 68.4 billion), and Russia (USD 65.9 billion). Furthermore, the rising adoption of these systems would influence the growth of Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market. These five countries accounted for around 62% of military expenditure. For instance, in November 2021, France launched its first operational constellation of communications intelligence (COMINT) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) satellites.

The three satellites produced by Airbus Defence and Space, Thales Airborne Systems and Thales Alenia Space and placed into orbit through Arianespace Vega rocket from the France’s spaceport located in French Guiana. Also, growing number of technological advancements in SIGNIT coupled with rising focus over security and border threats from neighboring countries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost associated with Signals Intelligence systems and budgetary constraints impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The key regions considered for the global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing defence expenditure and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of economic development and rising concern over border security in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Mercury Systems Inc.

Harris Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

By Application

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Space

Cyber

By Mobility

Fixed

Man Portable

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

