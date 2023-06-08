C5ISR Market Size Is Going To Boom | Airbus, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd

The C5ISR is an acronym for command; control; computers; communications; combat; and intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance. C5ISR refers to military intelligence system comprised of servers, workstations, and cybersecurity defenses, such as Linux system hardening security software or self-encrypting storage drives, utilized for the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities of nearby ground vehicles, aircraft, and foot soldiers. The growing military expenditure from major economies and increasing adoption of unmanned platforms as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute)’s global Military Expenditure Database – in 2020, global military expenditure was estimated at USD 1981 billion, and it further increased to USD 2113 billion in 2021, In addition, in 2021, US spent around USD 801 billion in military spending and accounted for 62 per cent of total expenditure, followed by China and India with USD 293 billion & USD 76.6 billion respectively. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic partnership to leverage the growing demand for C5ISR Systems.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

For instance, in April 2022, Bandung, Indonesia based defence electronics firm PT Len Industri entered in an agreement with Thales to strengthen collaboration in defence technology developments to support Indonesia’s defence modernization plans. Under this partnership both the players would jointly work towards development of radars, command-and-control systems (C2), military satellites, C5ISR (command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), electronic warfare (EW), UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), and combat management systems (CMS). Also, rising concern over territorial conflicts coupled with increasing evolution of military surveillance systems are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high design & development cost associated with C5ISR System impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global C5ISR Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing military expenditure and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of defense sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global C5ISR Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Airbus

BAE Systems plc

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Naval

Airborne

Land

By Application

Surveillance and reconnaissance

Communications

Command and control

Intelligence

Computers

Combat systems

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

