Telemetry Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Siemens AG, GE Healthcare

Global Telemetry Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Telemetry is an automated communication method that collects and measures data in remote or inaccessible locations with the goal of monitoring by way of automatic transmission to the receiving end, which is typically referred to as the host location or monitoring station. It is used to manage complicated infrastructure via a wireless communication network and to monitor the environment. Growing cloud computing market, integration of smart devices with big data and, wide range of applications are the reasons behind the growth of Telemetry Market across the forecast period.
For Instance: in September 2020, Accenture announced an investment of $3 billion in forming the Accenture Cloud First to assist clients across different industries to become cloud-first businesses and accelerate digital transformation. Furthermore, in May 2022, India-based Byju’, a supplier of e-Learning software solutions, was in talks with banks including JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to seek money to acquire another edtech company in order to increase its global reach and market share in the e-Learning industry.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
The key regions considered for the Global Telemetry Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surge in cloud computing technology, and increasing investments in R&D. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as applications in varied sectors and growth in the cloud computing applications are expected to drive the telemetry applications which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Telemetry Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Siemens AG
GE Healthcare
Astro-Med Inc.
Lindsay Corporation
Philips Healthcare
Schneider Electric
IBM Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Verizon Communications Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Wire-Link or Wired Telemetry
Wireless Telemetry Systems Data Loggers
Acoustic Telemetry
Digital Telemetry
By components:
Telemetry Transmitter
Telemetry Receiver
Encoder
Modulator
Antenna
By Applications:
Healthcare/ Medicine
Energy and Power Utilities
Vehicle Telemetry
Retail Telemetry
Aerospace and Defense
Automation Telemetry
Agriculture Telemetry
Wildlife
Logistics and Transportation
Testing & Security
Oil & Gas
Hydrography
Oceanography
By Sensors:
Vehicle Dynamics Sensors
Load Cell Sensors
GPS sensor
Pressure Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Vibration Sensor
Weather Prediction Sensors
Torque Sensor
Current/Voltage Sensors
Resistance Sensors
Position Sensors
Displacement Sensors
Magnetic Rpm Sensors
Optical Rpm Sensors
Phasor Sensors
MEMS Technology
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
