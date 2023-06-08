Tactical Data Link Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | BAE Systems, Viasat Inc

Global Tactical Data Link Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Tactical Data Links are secure military communication protocols that allow platforms and commanders to share tactical data. Tactical data links (TDLs) ensure optimal situational awareness and command & control capabilities in increasingly complicated and contested environments. Rising international security threats and disputes are majorly fueling demand in the market. TDLs are a key asset for modern forces on joint and/or coalition operations.

Rise in airspace modernization programs is the major reason behind the increasing use of Tactical Data Link across the forecast period. For Instance: More than 200 TopLink systems are in service in more than 15 countries and have been fully proven in the most demanding air, land and naval environments. Programmes that rely on TopLink include NATO’s Air Command and Control System (ACCS), a National Ground-Air Communications System in the Middle East, MARTHA (France), SAMP-T (GBAD), E-3F AWACS and T31 frigates (UK) is likely to increase the market growth for the Tactical Data Link during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Tactical Data Link Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to development of cognitive radios, modernizing and overhauling the airspace. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The growing demand for improved interoperability among armed forces and coalition partners is accelerating the production of advanced system solutions would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tactical Data Link Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3harris Technologies, Inc

Viasat Inc

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (Isr)

Command & Control

Electronic Warfare

Radio Communication

By Component:

Product

Software Solution

By Platform:

Ground

Naval

Airborne

Unmanned Systems

Weapons

By Frequency:

High Frequency

Ultra High Frequency

By Data Link:

Link 11

Link 16

Link 22

Others

By Military Standard:

MIL STD 6011

MIL STD 6016

MIL STD 6017

MIL STD 6020

MIL STD 3011

By Point Of Sale:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

