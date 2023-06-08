Search AND Rescue Equipment Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Textron Systems, Thales Group

Global Search & Rescue Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Search and rescue (SAR) equipment are used to aid search and rescue of people who are in distress or imminent danger. The increasing focus on human safety and growing terrorist activities are the reasons behind the increasing use of Search & Rescue equipment across the forecast period.

For Instance: The tech company TELUS has invested $15,000 to upgrade navigation equipment aboard the SAR 14’s rescue vessel, including improved sonar capacity and data display from linked equipment such as GPS, radar, and instruments. The sophisticated Raymarine visual navigation technology allows the crew to move in zero visibility fog, providing rescue capabilities that wouldn’t otherwise be possible in emergency scenarios. However, high cost of equipment and devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Opportunity for Tier-2 Search and Recue Equipment Manufacturer may boost the Global Search & Rescue Equipment Market in the forecast period.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February.

The key regions considered for the Global Search And Rescue Equipment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for search equipment which is derived from the requirement of the equipment in SAR operations wherein, search equipment is used to locate survivors during rescue operations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific and Europe arealso anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as, rapid modernization and upgradation of search and rescue equipment by governments of various countries in these regions would create lucrative growth prospects for the Search And Rescue equipment market across Asia-Pacific & European regions.

Major market players included in this report are:

Textron Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Thales Group

Garmin LTD.

ACR Electronics, Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Leonardo S.P.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Ground Based

Airborne

Marine

By Equipment:

Logistics Equipment

Communications Equipment

Search Equipment

Rescue Equipment

Technical Equipment

Medical Equipment

By Applications:

Combat SAR

Urban SAR

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

