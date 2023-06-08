Aircraft Generators Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | Collins Aerospace, Safran

Global Aircraft Generators Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Aircraft Generators are used to convert mechanical energy to electrical energy through applications of electromagnetics. These generators produce electrical power when the aircraft battery is completely discharged. Factors such as surging demand for new commercial aircraft, increasing advancements in power generation technology of hybrid electric platforms and light aircraft, and rising strategic actions such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, etc. are fostering the global market demand.

For instance, In April 2022, A variety of Honeywell engine and power systems technology has been selected by Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing for its DEFIANT X helicopter, which is currently a contender to win the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition. Team DEFIANT selected Honeywell’s main engine generator and APU generator and Honeywell’s GTCP 36-150 auxiliary power units (APUs) series. Consequentially, the rising adoption of advanced generators in aircraft is bolstering the market growth across the globe.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5826

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

However, high voltage and thermal issues and stringent regulatory frameworks impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising development of advanced power electronics and growing expenditure on R&D activities are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Aircraft Generators Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing investments in technological advancements in aircraft electrical systems and the presence of various prominent market players such as Honeywell, General Electric and Collins Aerospace, and many others.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the surge in demand for new aircraft, and the growth of various emerging markets such as South Korea, India, Japan, and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Generators Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Collins Aerospace

Safran

Thales Group

General Electric

Ametek, Inc.

Meggitt Plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Astronics Corporation

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5826

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Variable Speed Constant Frequency

Auxiliary Power Unit

Starter Generator

Integrated Drive Generator

Alternator

By Aircraft Technology:

Conventional Aircraft

Hybrid Electric Aircraft

By Platform:

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

By Power Rating:

Less than 100 kW

100- 500 kW

More than 500 kW

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5826

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5826

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com