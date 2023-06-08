Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Active Review By Key Members | Aerosila, PBS Group AS

Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market is valued at approximately USD $ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2022-2028. With the exception of the aircraft’s main propulsion system, the auxiliary power unit (APU) supplies electrical and mechanical power for the systems to operate effectively. One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the aviation auxiliary power unit (APU) market is the rise in the number of military aircraft.

Due to nations like Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines growing their aerial fleet in reaction to China’s attempts to establish territorial claims in the South China Sea, Asia has recently been the region that has purchased the most fighter aircraft. On the other hand, India is involved in border conflicts with Pakistan and is troubled by Chinese efforts to increase Beijing’s influence in South Asia. Due to Israel’s close links to the current Saudi government, 18 fighter planes have been stationed in Saudi Arabia to back up Crown Prince bin Salman.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

South Korea increased its defence budget by 7.4 percent for 2020 in order to bolster self-defense capabilities in the face of rising security risks. Increasing investments will fuel the growth of the aviation auxiliary power unit (APU) market over the projected period. However, one of the constraints impeding the growth of the military aviation APU market is the development of fuel cells for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The key regions considered for the global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the overall market share. The significant rise in passenger traffic in the region’s main countries such as China, India, and Japan is generating demand for numerous new aircraft purchases from Asia Pacific carriers. Whereas, the North American area is expected to be the largest market for Auxiliary Power Units (APU). The presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing Company (US) and Bombardier Inc. (Canada) drives the aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) industry in this area.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aegis Power Systems Inc.

Aerosila

Honeywell International Inc.

Liebherr International AG

Northstar Aerospace

PBS Group AS

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Commercial

Military

General Aviation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

