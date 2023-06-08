Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's Grand Hotel launches pork cocktail

Beverage inspired by eye-catching Taipei Performing Arts Center

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/06/08 18:57
Pork ball cocktail at the Grand Hotel. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Pork ball cocktail at the Grand Hotel. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first five-star hotel has launched a new cocktail featuring a pork ball and coriander.

The Grand Hotel has played host to many foreign diplomats and leaders since it was founded in 1952. On this occasion, it has collaborated with the Taipei Performing Arts Center to introduce a travel plan aimed at boosting tourism in Shilin District.

"Route A" commences with an extravagant banquet prepared by renowned chef Hsu Yao-kuang (許耀光), which former Presidents Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), and Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) have all experienced. Participants will also explore a secret passage, known as Chiang Kai-shek's (蔣中正) emergency exit, before heading to the next stop.

The center, designed by OMA and co-founded by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, was selected by CNN as one of the "transformative buildings set to shape the world in 2021." Locals have dubbed it "egg and tofu" due to its eye-catching spherical shape.

Within the center, visitors can view a 10-minute virtual reality video created by award-winning digital artist Huang Hsin-chien (黃心健) that introduces the venue in a creative way.

This is the first collaboration between the two entities, and the hotel has introduced a new cocktail inspired by the center's cube theater, which includes a pork ball topping and fresh coriander— common ingredients found at night market food stalls.

Travel packages can be booked online.

“Alcohol increases the risk of over 60 diseases and health conditions.”
Shilin district
The Grand Hotel
Taipei Performing Arts Center

RELATED ARTICLES

Organizer of deadly Taiwan water park party told to pay NT$458 million
Organizer of deadly Taiwan water park party told to pay NT$458 million
2023/04/19 15:04
Taipei cop charged for allegedly molesting foreign female during body search
Taipei cop charged for allegedly molesting foreign female during body search
2023/03/14 19:53
Taiwanese drunk driver gets his restaurant's alcohol confiscated
Taiwanese drunk driver gets his restaurant's alcohol confiscated
2023/01/10 16:53
New Taipei man indicted for concealing mother's death to collect her social benefits
New Taipei man indicted for concealing mother's death to collect her social benefits
2023/01/08 20:21
Taiwan prosecutors charge suspect in murder of Malaysian student
Taiwan prosecutors charge suspect in murder of Malaysian student
2022/11/29 14:06