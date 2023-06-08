Taiwan's Grand Hotel launches pork cocktail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first five-star hotel has launched a new cocktail featuring a pork ball and coriander.

The Grand Hotel has played host to many foreign diplomats and leaders since it was founded in 1952. On this occasion, it has collaborated with the Taipei Performing Arts Center to introduce a travel plan aimed at boosting tourism in Shilin District.

"Route A" commences with an extravagant banquet prepared by renowned chef Hsu Yao-kuang (許耀光), which former Presidents Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), and Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) have all experienced. Participants will also explore a secret passage, known as Chiang Kai-shek's (蔣中正) emergency exit, before heading to the next stop.

The center, designed by OMA and co-founded by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, was selected by CNN as one of the "transformative buildings set to shape the world in 2021." Locals have dubbed it "egg and tofu" due to its eye-catching spherical shape.

Within the center, visitors can view a 10-minute virtual reality video created by award-winning digital artist Huang Hsin-chien (黃心健) that introduces the venue in a creative way.

This is the first collaboration between the two entities, and the hotel has introduced a new cocktail inspired by the center's cube theater, which includes a pork ball topping and fresh coriander— common ingredients found at night market food stalls.

Travel packages can be booked online.

