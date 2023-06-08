Taiwan launches monthly transport pass system for 3 regions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “TPASS” valid for 30 days of travel on buses, trains, and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains will launch in three regions on July 1, the Ministry of Transportation and Communication said Thursday (June 8).

The version valid for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan will cost NT$1,200 (US$39) per month, replacing the existing NT$1,280 fare which can only be used in Taipei and New Taipei. The new system applies to city buses, MRT, Light Rail Transit (LRT), long-distance bus and Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) journeys within the area, and on YouBike bicycles.

The new cards will go on sale at most MRT stations and other transportation hubs from June 15, though holders of existing MRT EasyCards can also have the NT$1,200 fee added to their cards. TRA train stations will start providing the service on July 1, while EasyCard EasyWallet and Samsung Wallet EasyCard can also be used to pay for the service.

The central Taiwan version costs NT$699 for residents of Taichung City, while commuters from the counties of Changhua, Miaoli, and Nantou will have to pay NT$999, the Liberty Times reported. Fares for a separate Taichung City commuter card also launching July 1 were set at NT$299 for residents and NT$599 for non-residents.

In the third region, including Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County, the 30-day ticket costs NT$999. The fare also covers use of Kaohsiung City ferries between Gushan and Qijin, and between Qianzhen and Zhongzhou.

Sales of the cards will start June 15 at selected bus and MRT stations, but also at 37 local government offices in Tainan City. A total of 43 TRA stations are to join the sales network on July 1.

The three cities and counties also plan their own separate 30-day cards from July 1, with fees set at NT$399 for travel within each area.

The four major convenience store chains will also sell the new cards in the three separate regions of north, central, and south Taiwan, officials said. Even nine counties and cities not involved in the new project are also preparing their own monthly commuter cards for introduction during the second half of the year, according to the MOTC.