Global Data Center Cooling Market Dynamics: Analysis, Trends, and Future Outlook 2023-2032

Data center cooling refers to technologies and strategies used to maintain optimal temperatures and humidity levels within data centers. As data centers contain large numbers of servers, storage systems and networking equipment that generate substantial heat that must be dissipated for reliable operations of this equipment, data center cooling employs various strategies such as air conditioning, liquid cooling or innovative techniques like hot aisle/cold aisle containment to efficiently remove this heat while creating a consistent climate that enhances equipment performance while being more energy-efficient than competing methods.

Schneider Electric Se.

Hitachi Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Stulz GmbH

American Power Conversion Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Co.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Emerson Network Power

Global data center cooling market segmentation, by product:

Air conditioners

Cooling towers

Chillers

Economizer Systems

Others

Global data center cooling market segmentation, by cooling technique:

Rack/row based cooling

Room based cooling

Global data center cooling market segmentation, by application:

Telecom

IT

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Government and Defence

Energy

Others

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Russia), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Korea), and the Middle East and Africa (the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and South Africa) are the top Data Center Cooling market developing countries.

