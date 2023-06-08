Harvesting Robot Market Growth Insights, Top Countries Data, Key Players, Opportunity and Challenges Forecast 2022 to 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Harvesting Robot Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.
The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. The global harvesting robot market was valued at US$ 709.3 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at an annual growth rate of 21.8% to see a growth of US$ 3,463.1 Mn by 2031.
Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
The leading companies mentioned are
- Agrobot
- Dogtooth Technologies Limited
- FFRobotics
- Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
- Harvest Automation
- HARVEST CROO
- Other Prominent Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the global Harvesting Robot Market includes
By Robot Type
- Semi-Autonomous Robots
- Fully Autonomous Robots
By Harvesting Type
- Fruit Harvesting
- Vegetable Harvesting
- Leafy Vegetables
- Pumpkin
- Lettuce
- Cabbage
- Others
- Leafy Vegetables
- Fruit Vegetables
- Tomato
- Cucumber
- Okra
- Others
- Seed Vegetables
- Egusi Melon
- Ito Melon
- Others
- Root Vegetables
- Sweet Potato
- Irish Potato
- Carrot
- Raddish
- Others
- Spices
- Chilli Pepper
- Garlic
- Basil
- Others
- Grain Harvesting
- Others
By Application
- Outdoor Agriculture
- Greenhouse Agriculture
By Region:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the global Harvesting Robot Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
