Fiberglass Market Revenue, Recent Trends, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Fiberglass Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. The global fiberglass market is expected to experience significant revenue growth, with projections indicating a rise from US$ 14,091.7 Mn in 2022 to US$ 23,217.3 Mn by 2031. This growth is forecasted to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the period from 2023 to 2031.

Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies mentioned are

AGY Holding Corp.

Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

Binani 3B-the Fibergalss Company

CertainTeed Corporation

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Johns Manville Corp.

Jushi Co. Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

PFG Fiber Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobin Vetrotex

Taisan Fibergalss Inc.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Fiberglass Market includes

Global fiberglass market is segmented based on type, form, manufacturing process, resin, industry and region. By Type: A- Glass Fiber

C- Glass Fiber

D- Glass Fiber

E- Glass Fiber

Advantex Glass Fiber

ECR Glass Fiber

AR Glass Fiber

R- Glass Fiber

S2 Glass Fiber

M- Glass Fiber

Z- Glass Fiber By Form: Tow

Veil mats

Woven fabrics

Chopped strand mat

Tape

Rope

Cloth

Others By Manufacturing Process: Continuous Filament

Staple Filament By Resin: Polyester

Vinyl esters

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Others By Industry: Aircraft and Aerospace

Construction Industry

Consumer Goods

Corrosion Resistant Equipment

Electrical devices

Marine Industry

Automobile Industry By Region: North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Fiberglass Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market’s current state and future growth prospects.

