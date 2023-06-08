Fiberglass Market Revenue, Recent Trends, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the global Fiberglass Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.
The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. The global fiberglass market is expected to experience significant revenue growth, with projections indicating a rise from US$ 14,091.7 Mn in 2022 to US$ 23,217.3 Mn by 2031. This growth is forecasted to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the period from 2023 to 2031.
Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
The leading companies mentioned are
- AGY Holding Corp.
- Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.
- Binani 3B-the Fibergalss Company
- CertainTeed Corporation
- China Jushi Co. Ltd.
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)
- Johns Manville Corp.
- Jushi Co. Ltd.
- Knauf Insulation
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Owens Corning
- PFG Fiber Glass Co. Ltd.
- Saint-Gobin Vetrotex
- Taisan Fibergalss Inc.
- Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
- Other Prominent Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the global Fiberglass Market includes
Global fiberglass market is segmented based on type, form, manufacturing process, resin, industry and region.
By Type:
- A- Glass Fiber
- C- Glass Fiber
- D- Glass Fiber
- E- Glass Fiber
- Advantex Glass Fiber
- ECR Glass Fiber
- AR Glass Fiber
- R- Glass Fiber
- S2 Glass Fiber
- M- Glass Fiber
- Z- Glass Fiber
By Form:
- Tow
- Veil mats
- Woven fabrics
- Chopped strand mat
- Tape
- Rope
- Cloth
- Others
By Manufacturing Process:
- Continuous Filament
- Staple Filament
By Resin:
- Polyester
- Vinyl esters
- Epoxy
- Polyurethanes
- Others
By Industry:
- Aircraft and Aerospace
- Construction Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Corrosion Resistant Equipment
- Electrical devices
- Marine Industry
- Automobile Industry
By Region:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Fiberglass Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market’s current state and future growth prospects.
