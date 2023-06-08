Taiwan detects 37 Chinese military aircraft on Thursday morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Thursday morning it had detected an additional 37 Chinese military aircraft in its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) since its report earlier the same day.

At 9 a.m., the MND said that 12 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (June 7) and 5 a.m. on Thursday. Of the aircraft, one had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, a Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance (RECCE) drone.

At 11:30 a.m., the MND posted a rare mid-morning update saying that 37 additional PLAAF planes had been detected in Taiwan's "SW airspace." The aircraft types included Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, Shenyang J-16 fighter jet, Xian H-6 bomber, Xian YU-20 aerial tanker, and AWACS aircraft.

Several of the aircraft entered the Western Pacific through Taiwan's "SE airspace" for long-range reconnaissance training. The MND said it is closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

An MND representative later clarified that the references to the "SW airspace" and "SE airspace" were actually describing sectors of Taiwan's ADIZ and not Taiwan's territorial airspace.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."