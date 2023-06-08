Ocean Kayak Market Size Is Likely To Reach US$ In 2031 | Brooklyn Kayak Company, Ocean Kayak

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Ocean Kayak Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Key Players[Confluence Kayak, Riot Kayaks, Oru Kayak, Perception Kayaks, Brooklyn Kayak Company, Ocean Kayak, Lifetime Products, Sea Eagle Inflatables, Vanhunks Boarding, Eddyline, Dagger, Old Town, Pelican Sport, Delta Kayaks, P&H Sea Kayaks, Point 66 Sweden, Seaward Kayaks,], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

The global market for Ocean Kayak is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Ocean Kayak market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Ocean Kayak market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Ocean Kayak market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Ocean Kayak market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Ocean Kayak players cover Confluence Kayak, Riot Kayaks, Oru Kayak, Perception Kayaks and Brooklyn Kayak Company, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Report Coverage

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global Ocean Kayak market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global Ocean Kayak market, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand how the Ocean Kayak market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue in USD millions and volume in K Units.

Market Segmentation:

The study segments the Ocean Kayak market and forecasts the market size by Type (Push Pedal and Rotational Pedal,), by Application (Leisure and Entertainment, Competition and Others,), and region (APAC, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation by type

Push Pedal

Rotational Pedal

Segmentation by application

Leisure and Entertainment

Competition

Others

Segmentation by region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Ocean Kayak, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Ocean Kayak market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Ocean Kayak market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Ocean Kayak sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Ocean Kayak sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Ocean Kayak market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Confluence Kayak, Riot Kayaks, Oru Kayak, Perception Kayaks, Brooklyn Kayak Company, Ocean Kayak, Lifetime Products, Sea Eagle Inflatables and Vanhunks Boarding, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

