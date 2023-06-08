Alexa
5 people, including 3 Singaporeans injured in eastern Taiwan car crash

Van collided with car on Provincial Highway 11 in Taitung County on Wednesday night

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/08 12:16
Scene of accident. (Taitung County Fire Bureau photo)

Scene of accident. (Taitung County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five people were injured in a traffic accident in eastern Taiwan on Wednesday (June 7).

Late that evening, a van collided with a car on Provincial Highway 11 in Taitung County's Chenggong Township, resulting in five people suffering minor to serious injuries, reported CNA. Among the injured were three Singaporean nationals, two of whom were slightly injured and one sustained serious injuries.

Van involved in accident. (Taitung County Fire Bureau photo)

In a press release issued on Thursday morning (June 8), the Taitung County Fire Bureau said at 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, it had received a report that a car accident had occurred at the 119-kilometer mark of Provincial Highway 11 in Taitung County's Chenggong Township. The Fire Bureau then dispatched four teams from Chenggong Township, Dulan Village, Donghe Township, and Taiyuan Village, including six vehicles and 10 firefighters.

On-site commander Tseng Hsiang-jui (曾祥瑞) said that there was a collision between a van and a car and firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools to extract some victims from the crumpled vehicles. Tseng reported that five people required medical treatment, with two seriously injured and three slightly injured.

Car involved in accident. (Taitung County Fire Bureau photo)

The three with minor injuries were surnamed Lo (羅), Lin (林), Chen (陳), with the latter two being Singapore nationals. The three were taken to Taitung Christian Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The two who suffered serious injuries were identified as having the surnames Su (蘇) and Lin (林), the latter being Singaporean. The two were rushed to Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
