Luis Arraez raises MLB-leading batting average to .403, Marlins beat Royals 6-1

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez singled twice to raise his major league-leading batting average to .403 and help the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBI for the Marlins, who won their sixth straight. The consecutive three-game series sweeps over the Royals and Oakland Athletics are the first by the Marlins at home since winning six straight against Washington and Houston in 2008.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera’s one-run outing ended after throwing his warm-up pitches to begin the sixth. Manager Skip Schumaker and a Marlins trainer approached the mound and spoke with the right-hander, who was then removed.

Cabrera (5-4) gave up two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter. Left-handers Steven Okert, Tanner Scott, Andrew Nardi and A.J. Puk relieved Cabrera and threw an inning each to complete the three-hitter.

Jordan Lyles (0-10) allowed five runs, six hits, walked one and struck out two.

RAYS 2, TWINS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered leading off ninth inning to lift major league-best Tampa Bay past AL Central-leading Minnesota.

After Minnesota tied it in the top of the inning, Arozarena sent an 0-1 pitch from Jhoan Duran (1-2) to the opposite field into the stands in right-center field.

Jason Adam (1-2) blew his fourth save opportunity in 13 chances when the Twins rallied in the ninth.

Adam hit Donovan Solano with one out and walked Max Kepler after pinch-runner Michael A. Taylor stole second. Taylor then swiped third before Royce Lewis tied it with an RBI single.

Minnesota loaded the bases when Will Castro was hit by a pinch, but third baseman Isaac Paredes started a nifty double play with a tumbling throw to second on Ryan Jeffers’ grounder.

Paredes also homered, and six Rays pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

ATHLETICS 9, PIRATES 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oakland won back-to-back games for just the third time season as Ryan Noda homered and reached base four times against Pittsburgh.

Oakland’s first seven batters reached against Roansy Contreras (3-5). All seven scored to give Oakland its second road victory in two days following a 15-game slide away from home.

Seth Brown had three hits to help the A’s match their season high with 17. Jace Peterson followed up a five-hit night with two more hits, including a two-run double that helped break things open in the first.

Hogan Harris (1-0) worked five innings to pick up his first major league victory after making a handful of appearances in relief. The 26-year-old allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts as an Oakland starter won for just the fourth time this season. Trevor May got two outs for his first save this season.

Rodolfo Castro homered and drove in three runs for Pittsburgh, which followed up a three-game sweep of NL Central rival St. Louis by becoming just the third team this season to lose a series to the major league-worst A’s, who at 14-50 are on pace to finish 35-127.

PADRES 10, MARINERS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto had a career-high five hits with four RBIs, Gary Sánchez hit his fourth home in nine games since joining San Diego to help the Padres rout Seattle.

Soto had four singles and a double, raising his average to .265 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs as the Padres tied their season high with 17 hits. Soto had an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the three-run fifth and an RBI double that boosted the lead to 10-0 in the seventh. Every San Diego starter except Trint Grisham had a hit.

Matt Carpenter put San Diego ahead with a run-scoring single in the second, giving him 26 RBIs, and Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the third off George Kirby (5-5).

Michael Wacha (6-2) allowed two hits in six scoreless innings.

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs and Toronto beat Houston.

Chris Bassitt (7-4) gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks over eight innings in winning consecutive starts. Jordan Romano closed for his 16th save in 19 chances for the Blue Jays. They have won nine of 12.

The game was played under a closed roof at Rogers Centre due to air quality concerns due to wildfires.

Hector Neris (3-2) was the loser.

