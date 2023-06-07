Rammstein tour goes on despite accusations against Lindemann

Despite the accusations of sexual misconduct against singer Till Lindemann, Rammstein's European tour continues.

On Wednesday, Rammstein is set to perform the first of four concerts in Munich, while the allegations continue to swirl over the band's lead singer.

The public prosecutor's office has yet to officially investigate the band and its frontman.

'Ordered' women backstage

According to numerous statements reported in German media by those affected, Lindemann is said to have "ordered" young women from the audience to come backstage to have sex with him.

Some of the women say they were drugged. The selection of the young women was carried out by the self-proclaimed "casting director" Alena Makeeva, who "invited" the girls to the alleged pre- or after-show party, and who has since parted company with the band, Die Welt reported this week.

In addition, the band's management has hired a law firm to investigate the allegations. And it has announced an awareness concept for the four Munich concerts, a spokesman for Olympiapark München GmbH said.

Accordingly, six employees are to be on the lookout for unusual situations in the stadium in conjunction with security. In addition, there is to be a safe-space area where those affected can withdraw.

'Row zero' abandoned

There are already consequences for the upcoming concerts. The so-called "Row Zero," the security area directly in front of the stage, has been abandoned. For the past four years, small groups of mostly very young, often conspicuously dressed women, have been seen there on the right and left edges of the stage.

After-show parties have also been dispensed with and no selfies with Lindemann will be taking place.

Lawmakers demand changes

Politicians have also voiced their thoughts on the recent developments and are calling for an increased security concept for such events.

"Patriarchal behavior and sexual assaults have no place in the music industry, as in art and culture in general and everywhere else," German Minister of Culture Claudia Roth (from the Green Party) told the German news agency DPA, while applauding the courage of many young women who have spoken openly about their traumatic experiences.

Lisa Paus, German Federal Minister for Family Affairs, has demanded concrete changes from the music industry.

"Sexual assaults occur in all walks of life," Paus said. "At festivals or concerts, a great many people come together in one place; plus; there is often alcohol and drugs involved, which lowers the inhibition threshold for perpetrators and can leave victims disoriented."

This is not new, she said, but there needs to be talk about how to better protect young people in particular.

She invited the music industry to join the "Together against Sexism" alliance, a broad coalition of politics, business, administration, media, culture and civil society.

The Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry (BDKV) expressed its openness to change. The association is in talks with the ministry "to jointly advance this important process," a spokesperson said.

Lindemann removes Instagram profile

Till Lindemann himself remains silent and has deleted his Instagram profile.

The band Rammstein did release a collective statement on social media this week, asking not to be judged.

jsi/als (dpa)