Condition of PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico improving after accident with horse in Spain

By Associated Press
2023/06/08 00:08
A huge shirt is displayed in support for PSG's goalkeeper Sergio Rico who suffered serious injuries in a horse riding accident in his native Spain, be...

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is improving after a head injury sustained when he was hit by a horse in Spain 10 days ago, doctors said Wednesday.

Rico remained in serious condition in an intensive unit, but doctors said the injury was progressing favorably.

The 29-year-old Spanish goalkeeper, who previously played for Sevilla and is a reserve at PSG, got injured in Seville when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.

