Beacons Management Software Market Future of Gamification in Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | Aruba (HP), Beaconinside GmbH, BlueCats, Estimote, Inc., Glimworm Beacons

Beacon management software simplifies the administration of the beacon meshes within the given location. It maintains, registers, and checks the position of beacons within the map and monitors the battery status including past data such as downtimes. The software allows its users to change beacon settings as well as change profiles and alerts; both, individually or in bulk. The beacon management software keeps a track of data output from multiple beacons and gives information regarding battery status, last ping time, and alerts regarding visitor analytics.

Factors such as growth in need for technologically advanced platform to manage multiple beacons installed by the retailers or particular company, rise in adoption of beacons across various industries, increase in awareness about the proximity marketing, and large penetration of IoT drives the beacons management software market growth. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the beacons as well as increase in adoption of beacons management software in the smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the beacons management software market growth. However, limitations of beacon deployment hamper the growth of beacons management software market.

The global beacons management software market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. By component, the beacons management software market is divided into software and service. Based on end user, it is classified into retail and non-retail segments. Based on region, the beacons management software market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global beacons management software market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

Quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Aruba (HP)

Beaconinside GmbH

BlueCats

Estimote, Inc.

Glimworm Beacons

Kontakt.io

MobStac, Inc.

Quuppa Oy

Relution Inc.

Sensoro Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

Service

BY END USER

Retail

Non-retail

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

