Micro-LED Display Market Future of Blockchain in Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride

Micro-LED display is an emerging technology, which offer reduced energy consumption as compared to the conventional LCD and OLED display systems. In addition, this display possesses potential performance advantages over OLED and LCD displays such as lower latency, high contrast ratio, and high color saturation. The global micro-LED display market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED display. However, high cost of this display is expected to restrain the market growth.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
The report segments the micro-LED display market based on product, application industry vertical, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divide into large-scale display, small- & medium-sized display, and micro display. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, TV, PC & laptop, smartwatch, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into consumer electronics, entertainment & sports, automotive, retail, government & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.
Apple Inc.
Samsung
Sony Corporation
Oculus
VueReal
LG Display
Play Nitride
eLUX
Rohinni LLC
Aledia
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Large-scale Display
Small- & Medium-sized Display
Micro Display
By Application
Smartphone & Tablet
TV
PC & laptop
Smartwatch
Others
By Industry Vertical
Consumer Electronics
Entertainment & Sports
Automotive
Retail
Government & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
South Korea
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
