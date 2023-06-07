Electric Kettle Market- increasing demand with Industry Professionals | Morphy Richards – Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company – Spectrum Brands Holdings

Report Ocean has recently published a new report on the global Electric Kettle market, which evaluates crucial factors that will influence the market in the projected timeframe. The report analyzes the market from both the supply and demand perspectives, considering market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the dynamics and potential growth of the Electric Kettle market.

The global electric kettle market revenue was around US$ 4.06 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.87 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An electric kettle is an appliance that is used to boil water, often known as a tea kettle or a hot pot. In addition to making tea, electric kettles can also make coffee and rehydrate vegetables. They come in glass, stainless steel, and plastic. Due to their adaptability, toughness, and attractive designs, consumers use electric kettles more widely.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The electric kettle market is primarily driven by a rise in the number of hotels, corporate offices, restaurants, and hospitals as well as an increase in consumer disposable income.

– Increased coffee and tea consumption has pushed people to use electric kettles at home, which has resulted in a sharp growth in sales of these appliances.

– Growth of the market is facilitated by increased technological investment and innovative research & development to match consumer expectations.

– The market is predicted to rise as a consequence of increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of using electric kettles and their multi-purpose use.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the globe. The outbreak had a significant influence on both the economies and societies of many industrialized and developing countries. The labor shortage, raw material supply, trade, and logistical issues during the COVID-19 outbreak also caused a disruption in the supply chain. The pandemic also had an influence on manufacturing, distribution, and inventory. Trade and logistics restrictions significantly negatively influenced the electric kettle industry’s revenue. After the removal of restrictions, the market expanded quickly.

Regional Insights

Europe was the major market share in the Electric Kettle Market due to high coffee and tea consumption. Tea in the majority of European nations, including France, Italy, Germany, and Spain. A surge in the understanding of the health benefits of boiling water which aids in digestion hydrates the body, reduces constipation, and weight reduction, and helps the body get rid of toxins has led to a considerable increase in the number of electric kettle users in Europe.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global electric kettle market are:

– Morphy Richards

– Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

– Spectrum Brands Holdings

– Breville Group Ltd

– Aroma Houseware Company

– Bajaj Electricals Limited

– Cuisinart

– Hario Company Limited

– Helen of Troy Limited

– Chef Choice

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global electric kettle market segmentation focuses on Application, Distribution Channel, Raw Material, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

– Commercial

– Household

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Offline

– Online

Segmentation based on Raw Material

– Stainless steel

– Plastic

– Glass

Segmentation based on Region

? North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

? Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

? South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

