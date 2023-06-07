DIY Home Decor Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031 | Forbo International SA – Herman Miller Inc – Inter IKEA Systems BV

Report Ocean has recently published a new report on the global DIY Home Decor market, which evaluates crucial factors that will influence the market in the projected timeframe. The report analyzes the market from both the supply and demand perspectives, considering market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the dynamics and potential growth of the DIY Home Decor market.

The global DIY home decor market revenue was around US$ 240.64 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 363.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

DIY home decor is a self-designing and self-modifying home decoration project. Customers can create attractive home decoration projects using this method without seeking out expert help. It is a broad phrase that primarily refers to creating or changing new items like shoe holders, letter boards, wall paintings, and numerous more DIY home decorations.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Increased spending on home decor items like carpets and rough textiles, along with rising urbanization rates in emerging economies, have substantially impacted the expansion of the global DIY home decor market.

– The DIY home decor market is predicted to benefit greatly from the rise in demand for stylish and distinctive furniture.

– Market expansion is restrained by the availability of low-quality and counterfeit goods as well as changes in the cost of the raw materials used to make those goods.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal effect on the global DIY home decor market. The supply chain disruption caused by the trade and lockdown restrictions negatively impacted the market. On the other hand, the increased use of online sales channels benefited the market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the largest market share during the DIY home decor market forecast period. Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is where DIY home decor and its various items are most in demand. As a result of changes in geographic regions and varying income levels, preferences for home decor fluctuate. Thus, rising furniture and floor covering demand fuels rising consumer demand for home decor goods, which in turn fuels the expansion of the DIY home decor market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global DIY home decor market are:

– Forbo International SA

– Herman Miller Inc

– Inter IKEA Systems BV

– Kimball International

– Mannington Mills Inc

– Mohawk Industries Inc

– Overstock.Com

– Shaw Industries Group

– Target Corporation

– Armstrong World Industries

– Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

– Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

– Walmart Inc

– Wayfair Inc

– Williams-Sonoma Inc

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global DIY home decor market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Income Group, Price Point, Distribution Channel and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Furniture

– Home Textile

– Floor Covering

– Lightning

Segmentation based on Income Group

– Lower-middle Income

– Upper-middle Income

– Higher Income

Segmentation based on Price Point

– Mass

– Premium

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

– Specialty Stores

– E-commerce

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

? North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

? Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

? South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The DIY Home Decor Market Research Report offers a comprehensive scenario analysis that includes the following key elements:

Qualitative and quantitative trends: The report presents both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global DIY Home Decor market, considering factors such as type, type of products, service, and geography.

Key takeaways: The report begins with key takeaways, summarizing the important trends and outlook of the global DIY Home Decor market.

Research methodology: The report provides insights into the research methodology employed in the study, ensuring transparency and reliability of the findings.

PEST analysis: A PEST analysis is conducted for each region, examining the political, economic, social, and technological factors that may impact the DIY Home Decor market.

Key industry dynamics: The report highlights the key industry dynamics in the DIY Home Decor market, including market drivers, prevailing deterrents, potential opportunities, and future trends. The impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered.

Global market scenario: The report discusses the historical market revenues of the global DIY Home Decor market and provides a forecast until the year 2031, offering a comprehensive overview of the market’s past and projected performance.

