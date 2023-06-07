Long Read Sequencing Market Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2031 | (CAGR) of 22.30%

Report Ocean has recently published a new report on the global Long Read Sequencing market, which evaluates crucial factors that will influence the market in the projected timeframe. The report analyzes the market from both the supply and demand perspectives, considering market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the dynamics and potential growth of the Long Read Sequencing market.

The global long-read sequencing market revenue was around US$ 603.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3694.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.30% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Long-read sequencing known as third-generation sequencing is a DNA sequencing technique that can identify the nucleotide sequence of lengthy DNA sequences between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time. This eliminates the requirement for DNA amplification, which is usually necessary for other DNA sequencing procedures.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Genetic disorders and the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases initiatives taken by governments for big-scale sequencing projects are some factors that fuel long-read sequencing market growth.

– Increased use of sequence analysis methodologies and the rising need for genome mapping programs are factors anticipated to drive the long-read sequencing market over the projected period.

– The utilization of cloud computing as a potential data management service and high growth potential in untapped emerging nations is offering opportunities for market growth.

– Professional skill deficiencies and ethical and legal limitations are anticipated to hamper the market forecast’s growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic created a negative impact on the market. As a result, many companies experienced a fall in the sales of their sequencing consumables, services, and instrument services. However, as countries increasingly loosen their movement limitations, which benefited the long-read sequencing sector, testing numbers are expected to increase again. With the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to infectious diseases is an urgent medical issue on a global scale. In addition to the creation of vaccines and therapeutics drugs, there is an increasing demand for the expansion of testing structures as well as the creation of more accurate and user-friendly testing technologies. As governments and healthcare providers deal with extraordinary challenges, COVID-19 had an impact on the regulatory environment and practices.

Regional Insights

North America had the largest share of the long-read sequencing market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Due to the presence of important players like Pacific Biosciences in the region, as well as factors like the availability of a robust informatics network and well-established regulations for the approval and distribution of products and services for genomic testing. In addition, it is anticipated that increasing genomic procedures will be used in the U.S. for a variety of academic and clinical purposes, which will support market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors boosting the market expansion in the region are the growing penetration of major companies into emerging countries and the surge in investments for the development of improved diagnostic methods.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global long-read sequencing market are:

– Agilent Technologies

– BaseClear B.V, Cantata Bio

– Element bioscience

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Future Genomics Technologies

– B.V, Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux

– GrandOmics

– Jiangsu Henfrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

– llumina, Inc

– MicrobesNG

– Novogene

– Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

– Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

– Takara Bio, Inc

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

– St Vincents Hospital Australia

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global long-read sequencing market segmentation focuses on Applications, Techniques, Products, End Users, and Regions.

Segmentation based on Application

– Research Applications

– Clinical Applications

Segmentation based on Techniques

– Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

– Nanopore Sequencing

– Others

Segmentation based on Product

– Instruments

o Type

> System

> Software

– Consumables

– Services

Segmentation based on End User

– Academic and Government Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

? North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

? Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

? South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report offers a comprehensive scenario analysis that includes the following key elements:

Qualitative and quantitative trends: The report presents both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Long Read Sequencing market, considering factors such as type, type of products, service, and geography.

Key takeaways: The report begins with key takeaways, summarizing the important trends and outlook of the global Long Read Sequencing market.

Research methodology: The report provides insights into the research methodology employed in the study, ensuring transparency and reliability of the findings.

PEST analysis: A PEST analysis is conducted for each region, examining the political, economic, social, and technological factors that may impact the Long Read Sequencing market.

Key industry dynamics: The report highlights the key industry dynamics in the Long Read Sequencing market, including market drivers, prevailing deterrents, potential opportunities, and future trends. The impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered.

Global market scenario: The report discusses the historical market revenues of the global Long Read Sequencing market and provides a forecast until the year 2031, offering a comprehensive overview of the market’s past and projected performance.

