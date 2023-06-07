Global Data Centre Networking Market Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand Analysis 2031

Report Ocean has recently published a new report on the global Global Data Centre Networking market, which evaluates crucial factors that will influence the market in the projected timeframe. The report analyzes the market from both the supply and demand perspectives, considering market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the dynamics and potential growth of the Global Data Centre Networking market.

The global data centre networking market revenue was around US$ 19.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 55.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Data centre networking is the effective operation of numerous infrastructures using a combination of diverse networking resources. Via the aid of different networking resources, it plays a significant part in the processing and storage of data.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The increasing need for cloud storage and the rising demand for high-speed data connection is the major driving factor of the global data centre networking market.

– Global investments in the data centre networking industry have increased significantly in recent years fuels the expansion of the data centre networking market.

– The expansion of the data centre networking market is anticipated to be hampered by the complexity of data centre designs and issues over data protection during the forecast period.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a minimal impact on the global data centre networking market. The result was a total stoppage of industry and manufacturing all across the world. However, the data traffic has increased due to the pandemic. The growing need for storage space is a result of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence. Nonetheless, this increase has sparked a global rise in data centre networking investments.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the data centre networking market due to the extraordinarily high demand from businesses for on-demand services, real-time user interaction, and efficient storage management.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the largest growth throughout the projection period due to the increasing significance of smart technologies, IoT-powered gadgets, Big Data, Industrial 4.0, 5G, and cloud computing in this region.

Leading Competitors

The major leading competitors in the global data centre networking market are:

– Broadcom Corp

– Cisco Systems Inc

– Dell Technologies Inc

– HPE

– Lenovo Group

– IBM

– Intel Corporation

– Juniper Networks Inc

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD

– Fujitsu Ltd

– ALCATEL-LUCENT ENTERPRISE

– Pluribus Networks

– VMware Inc

– Console Connect

– Edge Micro

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global data centre networking market segmentation focuses on Components, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solution

o Ethernet Switches

o Routers

o Servers

o Application Delivery Controllers

o Others

– Services

o Professional

o Managed

Segmentation based on End Use

– IT and telecom

– Retail

– BFSI

– Public sector and utilities

– Energy

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

? North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

? Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

? South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The Global Data Centre Networking Market Research Report offers a comprehensive scenario analysis that includes the following key elements:

Qualitative and quantitative trends: The report presents both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Global Data Centre Networking market, considering factors such as type, type of products, service, and geography.

Key takeaways: The report begins with key takeaways, summarizing the important trends and outlook of the global Global Data Centre Networking market.

Research methodology: The report provides insights into the research methodology employed in the study, ensuring transparency and reliability of the findings.

PEST analysis: A PEST analysis is conducted for each region, examining the political, economic, social, and technological factors that may impact the Global Data Centre Networking market.

Key industry dynamics: The report highlights the key industry dynamics in the Global Data Centre Networking market, including market drivers, prevailing deterrents, potential opportunities, and future trends. The impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered.

Global market scenario: The report discusses the historical market revenues of the global Global Data Centre Networking market and provides a forecast until the year 2031, offering a comprehensive overview of the market’s past and projected performance.

