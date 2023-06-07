IoT Device Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2031

Report Ocean has recently published a new report on the global IoT Device market, which evaluates crucial factors that will influence the market in the projected timeframe. The report analyzes the market from both the supply and demand perspectives, considering market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the dynamics and potential growth of the IoT Device market.

The global IoT device market revenue was around US$ 77.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 361.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Internet of Things devices allows them to exchange data with other connected devices by the sensors. Devices for the Internet of Things also include actuators, software, computer hardware, and wireless sensors. IoT gadgets can also range from straightforward kitchen appliances to sophisticated industrial machines. Each IoT component has a unique identification (UID) and is capable of sending data without the assistance of a human.

Additionally, IoT devices include sensors to gather crucial data, which is subsequently translated into insightful knowledge to improve the effectiveness of manufacturing processes.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Increased use of smart devices and end-user spending on IoT technologies are the driving factors of the IoT device market.

– The IoT device market growth is fueled by the increased adoption of 5G technology, particularly in developed nations.

– The availability of modern telecom infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the IoT device market expansion throughout the forecast period.

– During the projected period, the IoT device market is anticipated to benefit from the rise in demand for smart infrastructure solutions across end-user verticals.

– One of the main factors limiting the growth of the Internet of Things devices market is the lack of standardization in the Internet of Things protocols.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the IoT device market growth, owing to major effects on key industry competitors. On the other hand, post-pandemic market development is predicted to be driven by an increase in demand for Internet of Things solutions in the consumer electronics sector. The development of the market for Internet of Things devices was, however, constrained by a lack of a competent workforce due to the government-enacted partial and total lockdown.

Regional Insights

The U.S. holds the highest share of the global IoT device market due to the existence of major players in this sector. The adoption of next-generation touchscreen multi-display solutions across the industrial and consumer electronics sectors is one of the IoT device market trends that is anticipated to drive this region’s market for Internet of Things devices forward. Additionally, it is projected that the U.S.’s rise in demand for industrial automation solutions will influence IoT device market patterns in this country.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global IoT device market are:

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Intel Corporation

– Texas Instruments Inc

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Cisco Systems Inc

– NXP Semiconductors N.V

– MediaTek

– Microchip Technology Inc

– Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global IoT device market segmentation focuses on Connectivity Technology, Component, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Connectivity Technology

– WiFi

– Bluetooth

– Zigbee

– Cellular

– NFC

– RFID

– Others

Segmentation based on Component

– Processor

– Connectivity IC

– Sensors

– Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

– Consumer Electronics

– Retail

– Logistics

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The IoT Device Market Research Report offers a comprehensive scenario analysis that includes the following key elements:

Qualitative and quantitative trends: The report presents both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global IoT Device market, considering factors such as type, type of products, service, and geography.

Key takeaways: The report begins with key takeaways, summarizing the important trends and outlook of the global IoT Device market.

Research methodology: The report provides insights into the research methodology employed in the study, ensuring transparency and reliability of the findings.

PEST analysis: A PEST analysis is conducted for each region, examining the political, economic, social, and technological factors that may impact the IoT Device market.

Key industry dynamics: The report highlights the key industry dynamics in the IoT Device market, including market drivers, prevailing deterrents, potential opportunities, and future trends. The impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered.

Global market scenario: The report discusses the historical market revenues of the global IoT Device market and provides a forecast until the year 2031, offering a comprehensive overview of the market’s past and projected performance.

