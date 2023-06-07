Voice Coil Motor Market is Predicted to Witness Healthy Growth During 2023 – 2031 | ALPS, Mitsumi, Jahwa, Motion Control Products Ltd

Report Ocean has recently published a new report on the global Voice Coil Motor market, which evaluates crucial factors that will influence the market in the projected timeframe. The report analyzes the market from both the supply and demand perspectives, considering market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the dynamics and potential growth of the Voice Coil Motor market.

The global voice coil motor market revenue was around US$ 119.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 182.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A voice coil motor is made out of a coil of wire that has been wound around a former (also known as a bobbin) and attached to the top of a speaker cone. The most common types of wire used are copper, aluminum, or aluminum with copper plating. This voice coil moves the speaker cone by reacting to the motor?s magnetic field.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Voice coil motor market is expanding due to the rising consumer electronics and speakers adoption rates as well as the increased use of highly-precision positioning stages.

– Voice coil motors market has limited economic potential due to their high price and minimal electromagnetic interaction with other electrical components because of magnet leakage.

– Increasing usage across a range of end-use industries, including robotic automation and medical equipment, points to a substantial prospective market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the economy as well as consumers. Manufacturing centers for electronics have been temporarily shut down to prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading among people. This has significantly impacted the voice coil motor market’s supply chain by leading to a lack of raw materials, components, and final goods. The major players in the voice coil motor market are anticipated to maintain a robust and expanding product range by making minimal R&D cuts. However, voice coil motors are increasingly being preferred by automakers over conventional motors, which is fueling industry expansion.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide the maximum revenue during the projection period. The voice coil market has increased significantly due to a number of factors, including OEMs’ early adoption of smart technologies like smart voice coil in semiconductor equipment, the automotive industry, and the healthcare sector.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global voice coil motor market are:

– ALPS

– Mitsumi

– Jahwa

– Motion Control Products Ltd

– Allegro Microsystems

– ST Microelectronics

– Texas Instruments

– Motran Industries Inc

– SMAC Corporation

– H2W Technologies

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global voice coil motor market segmentation focuses on Application, Driver Type, End Use Verticals, Coil Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

– Shaker

– Lens Focus

– Servo Valve

– Speakers

– Others

Segmentation based on Driver Type

– Linear Voice Coil Motor

– Rotary Voice Coil Motor

Segmentation based on End Use Verticals

– Industrial

– Building and Construction

– IT and Telecom

– Aerospace and Defense

– Others

Segmentation based on Coil Type

– Overhung Coil

– Underhung Coil

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The Voice Coil Motor Market Research Report offers a comprehensive scenario analysis that includes the following key elements:

Qualitative and quantitative trends: The report presents both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Voice Coil Motor market, considering factors such as type, type of products, service, and geography.

Key takeaways: The report begins with key takeaways, summarizing the important trends and outlook of the global Voice Coil Motor market.

Research methodology: The report provides insights into the research methodology employed in the study, ensuring transparency and reliability of the findings.

PEST analysis: A PEST analysis is conducted for each region, examining the political, economic, social, and technological factors that may impact the Voice Coil Motor market.

Key industry dynamics: The report highlights the key industry dynamics in the Voice Coil Motor market, including market drivers, prevailing deterrents, potential opportunities, and future trends. The impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered.

Global market scenario: The report discusses the historical market revenues of the global Voice Coil Motor market and provides a forecast until the year 2031, offering a comprehensive overview of the market’s past and projected performance.

