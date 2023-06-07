Remote Sensing Services Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Planet Labs PBC, Orbital Insight

Global Remote Sensing Services Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Remote sensing services are a procedure of identifying and observing the area’s physical characteristics through measuring it’s reflected and emitted radiation at a distance. The market growth is majorly driven by the factors such as significant developments in geospatial imagery analytics with the emergence of AI and big data, increasing application of UAVs in agriculture for precision farming and crop quality measurement, coupled the increasing technological innovations in earth observation applications.

In addition, the a growing requirement for remote sensing data in military & defence applications to detect the physical characteristics with a better level of security and generate data that helps in mission planning, air-defence planning, and flight simulation. The World Bank estimates that in 2018, military spending accounted for 2.1% of GDP, and that figure climbed up to 2.4% of GDP in 2020.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6442

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Therefore, the increasing expenditure on military & defence applications, along with the rising government support is exhibiting a positive influence on the adoption of remote sensing services, which is supporting the global market expansion. Furthermore, the growing need for real-time data, as well as rising subscription data and analytic solutions to address commercial market opportunities are anticipated to leverage the market demand in the forecasting years. However, decreasing use of manned aircraft in remote sensing applications and liability issues associated with UAV operations and services stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Remote Sensing Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising implementation of advanced technology in remote sensing and the growing focus on advancing imaging satellite systems. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing requirement for real-time data, as well as rising advancements in geospatial imagery analytics, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Maxar technologies

Planet Labs PBC

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Airbus SE

Trimble, Inc.

Blacksky Technology Inc.

Terra Drone Corporation

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6442

Orbital Insight

Spire Global, Inc.

Antrix Corporation Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Planet Labs, Inc. and Bayer AG publicized that the companies signed a contract in which Planet Labs offer Bayer professional services and SkySat data to make collaborative solutions, which support optimizing seed production, supporting sustainable agriculture, and improving supply chain efficiency.

In April 2022, Maxar Technologies declared the investment in Blackshark.ai, which aims on representing Maxar’s commitment to innovation in its 3D Earth Intelligence product portfolio.

In June 2021, The UK Royal Navy presented a 12-month contract to Airbus that covers the constant provision of satellite-based maritime surveillance services for the Joint Maritime Security Centre (JMSC).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Satellite

UAVs

Manned Aircraft

Ground

By Resolution:

Spatial

Spectral

Radiometric

Temporal

By End User:

Military & Government

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6442

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6442

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com