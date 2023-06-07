Soldier Modernization Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group

Global Soldier Modernization Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Systems for modernizing soldiers include cutting-edge weaponry, military vehicles, necessary supplies, and other crucial goods for battles and attacks.

All military platforms, including the ground army, navy, and air force, can benefit from these modernized technologies. To fulfil the need of the defense sectors, the major companies worldwide are putting forward more cutting-edge feature systems. Increased terrorist attacks, wars, violence, and conflicts are encouraging the development of new technologies in the soldier modernization market, which will eventually result in the creation of cutting-edge systems. The main driving factors of soldier modernization market are increase in security threats and increasing research & development in the defense sector. In 2021, Avon Protection has developed and deliver IHPS to the US army under a contract of USD 87.6 million. The development of IHPS is a part of the soldier protection system, which includes Torso and Extremity Protection (TEP) and Vital Torso Protection (VTP) development. The US army plan to equip their soldiers with advanced personal protective systems.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Furthermore, China launched an Exoskeleton suit for military uses used for carrying ammunition. In the late 2020, Army used non powered exoskeleton suit for border defense for various mission including patrol, supply delivery patrol and sentry duty. However, decreasing defense budgets in several developed impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028

The key regions considered for the global Soldier Modernization Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market share owing to increased military expenditure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to Technological innovation and rapidly developing battlefield scenarios in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BAE Systems PLC

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Thales Group

Saab AB’

Rheinmetall AG

Safran SA

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Weapons and Ammunition

Personal Protection

Communication

Surveillance and Target Acquisition

Exoskeleton

Training and Simulation

Other Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

