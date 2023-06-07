Rockets and Missiles Market Maximizing ROI: Strategies for Effective Market Entry and Expansion

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

What is the Future Outlook of Rockets and Missiles Market?

The future outlook of the Rockets and Missiles market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global rockets and missiles market was US$ 58.1 billion in 2021. The global rockets and missiles market is forecast to grow to US$ 81.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for new-generation air and missile defense system will primarily drive the growth of the global rockets and missiles market. Furthermore, the rising number of incidents related to terrorist attacks and growing cross-border tensions will fuel the growth of the global rockets and missiles market during the study period.

Growing government support to strengthen the military sector will contribute to the growth of the rockets and missiles market. For instance, the data from the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) estimates that nearly 1,200 ballistic missiles have been added in the previous years. Thus, it will drive the rockets and missiles market forward. On the contrary, the high cost of the technology may impede the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Even as the world grapples with the COVID- 19 pandemic, military procurement, maintenance, and manufacturing related to defense remained one of the top priorities all across the world.

Cessation or reduction of military exercises would reduce engagement time, informal testing, and equipment evaluation, as well as the latest rocket and missile market development potential. Supply-side shocks are among the most visible effects of the pandemic’s consequences on the defense sector.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the rockets and missiles market, owing to the growing research & development activities in the region aiming at developing cost-effective propulsion technologies. In addition to that, the high defense budget in the United States will offer ample growth opportunities for the rockets and missiles market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific rockets and missiles market is forecast to record a considerable growth rate, owing to the rising investments in this sector. Investments in the defense sector in China, India, and Russia are growing steeply, which will create lucrative growth opportunities for the rockets and missiles market. Moreover, growing technological advancements will also benefit the Asia-Pacific rockets and missiles market. For instance, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) unveiled its Agni-Prime missile in 2021 in India. Such efficient advancements will benefit the overall rockets and missiles market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

 BAE Systems

 Bharat Dynamics

 Boeing

 Denel Dynamics

 Frontier Electronic Systems

 General Dynamics

 Israel Aerospace

 Leonardo

 Lig Nex1.

 Lockheed Martin

 MBDA Missiles Systems

 Northrop Grumman Corporation

 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

 Raytheon Technologies

 Thales Group

 The Boeing Company

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global rockets and missiles market segmentation focuses on Speed, Product, Propulsion Type, Launch Mode, and Region.

By Speed

 Subsonic

 Supersonic

 Hypersonic

By Product

 Cruise

 Ballistic

 Rockets

 Torpedoes

By Propulsion Type

 Solid

 Liquid

 Hybrid

 Ramjet

 Turbojet

 Scramjet

By Launch Mode

 Surface to Surface

 Surface to Air

 Air to Air

 Air to Surface

 Subsea to Surface

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

