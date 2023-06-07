Taiwan's 7-Eleven told to remove beer from China labeled from Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain was ordered to remove beer labeled “Taiwan, China” and “Taipei City, China” from sale by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on Wednesday (June 7).

Netizens reportedly spotted the wrong names on cardboard boxes for imported “iseLect iBEER” lager. The packaging listed “Asahi Beer Co. Taiwan, China" as the importer and “Taipei City, China” as part of its address.

The MOEA said that if its departments or the Ministry of Finance (MOF) had noticed the references to China on imported products, they would have immediately ordered the removal of the name, the Liberty Times reported.

The beer was, in fact, brewed in Shenzhen, China, but 7-Eleven said it had not paid attention to the labeling, per TVBS. The convenience store chain, part of Taiwan’s Uni-President Enterprises food conglomerate, said it had taken the product off its shelves.