Hard Seltzer Market Size Staining US$ Mn In Worth In 2030 | White Claw Hard Seltzer, Nauti Hard Seltzer

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Hard Seltzer Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “Hard Seltzer Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Briggs Hard Seltzer, Henry’s Hard Sparkling Water, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Truly Hard Seltzer, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Nauti Hard Seltzer, Willie’s Superbrew, Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White and Berry, High Noon Hard Seltzer, JuneShine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry, Mkku Passionfruit, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, Amass Hard Seltzer], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global hard seltzer market was worth USD 9 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.40%, reaching revenues of around USD 37.1 billion by the end of 2028

Rising Launches of New Products is Driving Global Hard Seltzer Market

With rising demand for hard seltzer among consumers, the market players are also launching new products with different flavors to attract consumers. For instance, Vizzy recently announced the launch of its first canned mimosa, the Mimosa Hard Seltzer with 5% ABV. They are also significantly investing in research and development activities to test new products. Modelo Especial, for instance, recently announced the launch of new test products. Such launches are anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the global hard seltzer market.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – By Alcohol by Volume Content

Based on alcohol by volume content, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into 1.0% to 4.9%, 5.0% to 6.9%, and others. The 5.0% to 6.9% segment holds the largest share in the global hard seltzer market. The demand for low-content alcohol is gaining huge popularity among consumers. Due to this, several alcohol brands are launching hard seltzer in this ABV range to tap into the growing market opportunities. The availability of a wide range of products is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Global Hard Seltzer Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global hard seltzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global hard seltzer market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The global hard seltzer brands are increasingly launching products in this region to expand their consumer base and establish themselves as leading brands in new brands. Furthermore, rising disposable income and changing consumption patterns with the influence of the west are also influencing the growth of the hard seltzer market in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hard Seltzer Market

The global hard seltzer market registered a negative impact post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The lockdown imposed by several countries to mitigate the virus spread directly influenced the peoples mobility. Furthermore, several stores were out of stock for hard seltzer due to hindrance in the distribution channels and panic buying of several products from convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. The demand for hard seltzer also registered a sharp decline from the on-trade channels since the bars, hotels and other channels were closed due to lockdown restrictions.

Market Segment:

By Volume Content(1.0% To 4.9%, 5.0% To 6.9%, Others)

By Distribution Channel(Off-Trade, On-Trade)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global hard seltzer market is highly fragmented with the presence of several alcohol companies. The companies constantly launch new products with new flavors and significantly focus on improving their distribution channel to boost their sales. They also focus on attractive packaging to garner consumers attention. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global hard seltzer market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global hard seltzer market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

About Report Ocean:

