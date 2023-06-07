Biostimulants Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $ Billion By 2023 | Agrinos AS, Koppert Biological Systems

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Biostimulants Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “Biostimulants Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[UPL Limited, Tradecorp International, Isagro SpA, Omex Agrifluids Ltd, Agrinos AS, Micromix Plant Health Ltd, Agrinos AS, Koppert Biological Systems, Ilsa SpA, Italpollina SpA, Biostadt India Ltd, Atlantica Agricola SA, Valagro SpA, Lallemand Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., BASF SE, Biovert S.L, Gowan Group, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Group], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the global biostimulants market was worth USD 3.3 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.20%, earning revenue of around USD 7.2 billion by the end of 2028.

Rapid Technological Advancements is Driving the Global Biostimulants Market

Rapid technological advancements and innovations introduced in the field of biostimulants are emerging as one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. The manufacturers and researchers are significantly focusing on advancements for biostimulants production to improve the crop yield. For instance, they are introducing precision integrated methods that combine on-farm applications with data science. This is helping the farmers calculate the number of biofertilizers that are needed in the specific crops and can boost the agricultural output.

Global Biostimulants Market – By Crop Type

Based on crop type, the global biostimulants market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oil seeds & pulses, and other crops. The fruits & vegetable segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for expanding production to meet the global population. Furthermore, increasing focus towards sustainable farming techniques along with boosting the import and export of exotic fruits and vegetables in different countries is also influencing the growth of the biostimulants market.

Global Biostimulants Market – By Application Type

Based on application type, the global biostimulants market is segmented into foliar, soil treatment, and seed treatment. The seed treatment segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising need for the protection of seeds and seedlings from seed and soil-borne diseases and insect pests affecting crop emergence and its growth. The use of biostimulants for seed treatment helps in reducing the overall input cost by limiting the resources needed for seed protection, which is significantly driving the growth of the market.

Global Biostimulants Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global biostimulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Europe dominates the global biostimulants market, followed by North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China, India, Australia, etc., are mostly agriculture-driven. The governments of these countries are significantly investing in boosting the adoption of advanced agricultural products and techniques including biostimulants, which is significantly driving the growth of the global biostimulants market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biostimulants Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak presented lucrative growth opportunities for the global biostimulants market. The demand for organic food produced from natural resources increased and eliminated the use of any kind of chemicals during the lockdown period. Furthermore, the discussion towards sustainability and the impact of human activities on the environment also spiked, due to which the use of biological resources surged in agricultural activities, which is anticipated to drive the overall global biostimulants market during the forecast period.

Market Segment:

By Active Ingredient(Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments, Amino Acids, Others)

By Form(Liquid, Dry)

By Crop Type(Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Turf & Ornamentals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Other Crops)

By Application Method(Foliar, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The global biostimulants market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. Many startups are also emerging and giving stiff competition to established players. The companies constantly offer innovative solutions and offerings to gain a competitive edge. They also adopt market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc.

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global biostimulants market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global biostimulants market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global biostimulants market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

About Report Ocean:

