UK Gluten-Free Products Market Size Is Projected To Reach $$ Million By 2031 | Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the UK Gluten-Free Products Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031.

Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Amys Kitchen Inc, Co-Operative Group Ltd, Fria Brod A B, Genius Food Ltd, McCormick Foods Ltd, Nairns Oatcakes Ltd, Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, Prima Foods, The Kraft Heinz Co], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean revealed that the UK Gluten-Free Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028)

Increasing Prevalence of Celiac diseases along with other food allergies to drive the Market Growth

According to a report by NHS UK, in 2021, at least 1 in 100 people have celiac disease in the UK However, some experts believe this may be an underestimate. This is because mild cases may go undiagnosed or be misdiagnosed with other digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Those huge numbers of the patient will boost the market growth of UK Gluten-Free Products. Apart from the increase in celiac disease cases, individuals suffering from other medical conditions such as wheat allergies, inflammatory conditions, and non-celiac gluten sensitivities all cumulatively help gluten-free products market growth in the forecast period.

Supermarkets accounted for the largest Market Share In 2021 By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel UK Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented into Online, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others. The supermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The main cause is the convenient access to a wide variety of gluten-free products under one roof, which allows customers to easily select products from a wide range of options. Gluten-free products are increasingly presented in seasonal displays, which leads to the promotion of new items and the expansion of the category. In addition, most companies generate high financial profits from large supermarkets. Therefore, most manufacturers are looking to sell gluten-free products in this segment. The Online segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years. With the increasing digitization and usage of smartphones, most people prefer online shopping over traditional purchasing methods. The online store offers multiple rewards and cashbacks for the purchase of gluten-free products, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this segment.

Impact of COVID-19 on the UK Gluten-Free Products Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on global economies and industries. The socio-economic situation caused by the pandemic has also changed consumer diets. Restrictions on public movement and government lockdowns are forcing people to stay at home. This factor has increased the trend of snacking among consumers. However, their growing health consciousness has increased the demand for gluten-free snacks. Foods labeled as “free from” saw increased sales as meals were replaced with snacks. In addition, gluten-free snack trends are gaining popularity, especially among millennials who seek convenient, safe, and nutritious products, actively contributing to the promotion of the gluten-free market.

Market Segment:

By Product Type (Bakery, Confectionary, Beverages, Condiments, Seasonings, Dairy Products, Meat And Substitutes)

By Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

