Vertical Farming Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2023-2031

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Vertical Farming Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “Vertical Farming Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Signify Holding, OSRAM GmbH, Freight Farms Inc., Aerofarms, Sky Greens, Plenty, Valoya, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Green Sense Farms, Agrilution, BrightFarms, Illumitex Inc., American Hydroponics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Vertical Farming Market was worth USD 3.72 billion in the year 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.5%, earning revenue of around USD 13.2 billion by the end of 2028.

This new technology helps to improve plant growth and allows farms to be more profitable, efficient, and safe. In addition, vertical farming is a revolutionary and more sustainable method of agriculture as it reduces the use of water, and soil, as well as saves considerable space. Thus, Vertical Farming is the best way of growing crops without impacting the environment. However, some factors like maintenance of temperature, humidity, and air circulation in a vertical farm are the major restraining factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, vertical farming can be done indoors as well as outdoor including in buildings, shipping containers, and tunnels. This does not affect the crops by climate change, floods, and droughts like in conventional farming. Resulting in driving the growth of the Global Vertical Farming Market. Since crops grown in vertical farming are fully organic. So, it may also benefit vertical farming operators to sell their crops for higher prices. As our world population is growing quite fast, it is very important to use our land efficiently for a sustainable future. Therefore, the Global Vertical Farming Market is anticipated to proliferate during the forecast period (2023-2028) around the globe.

Based on the structure, the Global Vertical Farming Market is fragmented into Building-Based Vertical Farms and Shipping Container-Based Vertical Farms. The Building-Based-Vertical Farms segment dominates the market owing to the rising shifting of abandoned buildings in cities. In Chicago, The Plant vertical farm was constructed in an old pork-packing plant. Moreover, Shipping Container-Based Vertical Farms are also growing in some countries. It includes the use of 40 feet shipping containers, installed with LED lights, and drip irrigation. This shipping-container farming system allows users to monitor the plant growth remotely from a smartphone or computer. All these factors boost the growth of the Global Vertical Farming Market during the forecast period (2023-2028) around the globe.

Geographically,the Global Vertical Farming Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia-Pacific segment accounts to hold the largest share in the market owing to the rising investments and expanding operations in vertical farming by various companies in this region. Many countries in APAC are densely populated with limited availability of land farming. Since the demand for food is increasing and conventional farming is not sufficient to serve this demand. Thus, growing food locally in limited space is rising thereby resulting in the expansion of farms by companies in this region. Moreover, The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), initially declines the growth of the Food and Agriculture sector. However, post the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in the awareness of health and food safety. Interest in indoor farming and vertical gardens rise during the pandemic. People started growing small crops on their balconies and terrace. which in turn accelerated the growth of the Global Vertical Farming Market. This trend in the market is likely to continue during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Market Segment:

By Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, And Aquaponics)

By Structure(Building-Based Vertical Farms And Shipping Container-Based Vertical Farms)

By Crop (Tomato, Berries, Lettuce And Leafy Vegetables, Pepper, Cucumber, And Others)

By Application(Indoor And Outdoor)

By Offering(Hardware, Software, And Services)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

