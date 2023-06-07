Moeen Ali comes out of retirement to join England's squad for Ashes series

Moeen Ali came out of retirement Wednesday and took the place of injured spinner Jack Leach in England's squad for the Ashes series against Australia starting next week.

The 35-year-old Ali retired from test cricket in 2021 but reversed his decision following discussions with England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Ali has been added to the squad for the first two Ashes tests after Leach was withdrawn from the original 16-player group on Sunday after sustaining a lower back stress fracture. That ruled Leach out for the entire series.

Ali has played 64 tests, scoring 2,914 runs and taking 195 wickets. He has remained active in the shorter cricket formats.

“We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to test cricket," England Cricket managing director Rob Key said. “Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.”

The Ashes series begins at Ali’s home ground of Edgbaston on June 16, with Warwickshire's spinning allrounder turning 36 on Day 3 of the first test.

With Jonny Bairstow slotting back into the England team at No. 7 following his return from a broken leg, Ali is likely to bat at No. 8 and give the hosts a deep batting lineup.

Ali was preferred to England's other spin options like 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who became England’s youngest test cricketer when he played in Karachi in December, and Will Jacks.

McCullum tried to tempt Ali back into test cricket for the tour of Pakistan but after initially declaring himself open to the idea, Ali ultimately decided to stick to limited-overs cricket.

“I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn’t be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all," Ali said at the time. "It’s time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled.”

Ali might have warmed to the idea of playing test cricket for England again because of the way Stokes and McCullum have overhauled the way their team plays the game, prioritizing an attacking, proactive style that fits Ali's own approach.

