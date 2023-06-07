Taiwan university drops Wang Dan after sexual harassment allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) ended the appointment procedure for Chinese democracy activist Wang Dan (王丹) after allegations of sexual harassment, reports said on Wednesday (June 7).

The prominent dissident faced accusations from two men about harassment and attempted rape. Wang denied their stories and returned from the United States early to face the accusations.

NTHU said an evaluation committee at its Institute of Sociology recently decided to terminate Wang’s application to work as an adjunct assistant professor. After the meeting, the committee received a message from Wang rescinding his application, CNA reported.

According to NTHU, Wang has already taught at the college from 2010 to 2017 and from September 2022 to January 2023. The university had invited him to teach Chinese history, but the review committee’s decision means that the course will be canceled.

One of Wang's accusers, a former political campaigner, filed a lawsuit against him in Taipei on Wednesday, CNA reported. The man said Wang had attempted to rape him in a hotel room in New York City in 2014. Publicizing the allegations online, he asked the Chinese activist to apologize by Tuesday (June 6).

Over the past week, multiple accusations of sexual harassment have surfaced against people linked to political parties and government departments. Some government and party leaders have already apologized and said they would introduce measures to help victims and prevent new cases from happening.